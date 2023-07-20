National Hurricane Center monitoring a new tropical wave moving away from Africa

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - After watching Tropical Storm Don do loops in the northern Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center tagged a new area of interest in the Southern/Tropical Atlantic Wednesday. A tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands currently has a low, 20% chance for development into a depression or tropical storm over the next five to seven days.

[The tropical wave] is currently interacting with the Intertropical Convergence Zone. The combination of these features is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. While dry air to the north may prevent significant organization during the next few days, environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development by this weekend as the wave moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.

Forecast models are hinting that an attempt at some organization is possible between the weekend and early next week before reaching the Caribbean. However, by the time or just after passing the Lesser Antilles, the atmospheric environment is currently expected to become less conducive for this system to flourish.

FWIW: forecast models do attempt to give this wave a bit of life as it moves across the southern Atlantic. Will have to fight quite a bit of dry air.



Once we get into the late part of the month, signals that it can keep on start to weaken. Low/no concerns at this time for the US pic.twitter.com/tH5heijWaZ — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) July 19, 2023

One main reason: dry air. This tropical wave is expected to fight an environment lacking mid-level moisture that would help develop new and robust thunderstorms for development. The Saharan Dust Layer is also leading this wave west which is expected to hinder development. By the time this potential system reaches the Eastern Caribbean, drier air could overcome it and knock down most, if not all, of the storm activity associated with it.

It’s important to keep in mind that the warm water temperatures could be a wild card for any tropical system this year.

As of Wednesday night, there are no immediate concerns for direct impacts to the United States Coast, Upper Texas Coast, or the Brazos Valley.

