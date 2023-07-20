National Hurricane Center monitoring a new tropical wave moving away from Africa
Fighting dry air, current chances for development are low over the coming week
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - After watching Tropical Storm Don do loops in the northern Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center tagged a new area of interest in the Southern/Tropical Atlantic Wednesday. A tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands currently has a low, 20% chance for development into a depression or tropical storm over the next five to seven days.
Forecast models are hinting that an attempt at some organization is possible between the weekend and early next week before reaching the Caribbean. However, by the time or just after passing the Lesser Antilles, the atmospheric environment is currently expected to become less conducive for this system to flourish.
One main reason: dry air. This tropical wave is expected to fight an environment lacking mid-level moisture that would help develop new and robust thunderstorms for development. The Saharan Dust Layer is also leading this wave west which is expected to hinder development. By the time this potential system reaches the Eastern Caribbean, drier air could overcome it and knock down most, if not all, of the storm activity associated with it.
It’s important to keep in mind that the warm water temperatures could be a wild card for any tropical system this year.
As of Wednesday night, there are no immediate concerns for direct impacts to the United States Coast, Upper Texas Coast, or the Brazos Valley.
