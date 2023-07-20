A pair of Tigers announce their college plans

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Today at A&M Consolidated, Kaden Lewis and Zaylan Duren signed to continue their basketball careers at the next level.

Kaden Lewis and Zaylan Duren are headed to Baton Rouge Community College and Johnson County Community College respectably.

The duo were both two year letter winners for the Tigers and helped Consol claim the 21-5A District Championship.

Kaden and Zalen both plan to major in business management.

A pair of Tigers announce their college plans
