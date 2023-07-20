SEC Media Days: LSU football hopes to match the university’s national championship success

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - As an athletic department, LSU had quite a successful season. Both women’s basketball and baseball won national championships this past year.

The Tiger Football of course would love to follow in those footsteps.

“It’s been very exciting with the other teams winning national championships, women’s basketball and baseball.,” defensive lineman Mehki Wingo exclaimed. “A guy like me, I’m not even a baseball fan, but I was tuned into every single LSU baseball game. We definitely want to experience and get that feeling that those guys are getting on campus and really bring more hype to LSU’s campus,” Wingo added.

The Tigers last won it all back in 2019. In fact, the previous three head football coaches at LSU won a national championship, and now the Tigers are hoping it’s Brian Kelly’s turn as he enters year two with the program.

“It takes resources, no doubt,” stated head coach Brian Kelly. “I think it takes a vision that says we want to do both. We want to be great in the classroom. We want to be great on the athletic fields. LSU wants that. That’s the bar. I knew that, and that’s why I wanted to be the head coach here,” Kelly added.

“We would love to make everybody happy and win the national championship and have that cycle continue. It would be amazing,” running back Josh Williams said.

Even though they won the SEC West last year, LSU closed out the regular season with a loss to Texas A&M. The Aggies and Tigers meet again for the regular season finale in Baton Rouge on November 25th.

