SEC Media Days: Recapping Day Four

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee were the last three teams to talk at SEC Media Days.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media after the NCAA fined the Vols multi-million dollars and took away scholarships after an investigation during former Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure.

“You know as far as distractions in today’s landscape there’s so much outside nose on a consistent basis,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel explained. “You have to come to the realization that your players will see it, but they’ve only got to intake what matters.. and make sure that you stay driven and hungry.,” Heupel added.

“No distractions,” defensive tackle Omari Thomas said on the team’s situation right now. “We still have our goal of winning the SEC East and we allow that to be beyond us. That’s not something we can worry about or something we can control. We believe in controlling what we can control and that’s us going out on the field and being able to do what we do,” Thomas added.

Ole Miss and South Carolina were also available to the media on Thursday. A&M lost to both of these teams on back-to-back weekends last season.

South Carolina got out to a quick 17-nothing lead and won 30-24. This was their first-ever victory over the Aggies.

“It meant a lot obviously it had never happened at South Carolina, and you hear different horror stories over the years,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said. “I was apart of one back in 2021 when we came out to College Station, so for us to finally get that done, that was an electric night,” Beamer added.

Ole Miss beat Texas A&M at Kyle Field 31-28.

“It’s really challenging playing them because you have mismatch issues that you have to work on because they have so much talent,” explained Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. “Playing there was a big challenge which I didn’t know if it would be because their team wasn’t playing great. I was kind of hoping the crowd wouldn’t show up but the place was rocking, and a really tough place to play and a great fan base,” Kiffin added.

Texas A&M will host South Carolina this year on October 28th. The Aggies travel to Ole Miss on November 11th, and Knoxville on October 14th to take on Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.