SEC Media Days: Vanderbilt enjoys having Media Days in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Thursday was the final day of SEC Media Days in Nashville. The event has usually been in Hoover, Alabama but has been on the move recently.

The Music City hosted the event for the first time this year at the Grand Hyatt hotel. Meaning Vanderbilt didn’t have to travel far, with the Commodores campus being just a mile and a half away from the hotel.

Vandy finished last season 5-7 and after going 2-10 a year before. Head Coach Clark Lea also got a three-year extension this off-season, and the Commodores are taking advantage of having media days in their backyard.

“It’s an honor and it’s really fun,” Vanderbilt Linebacker Ethan Barr said. “We actually had a workout this morning, and it’s nice that we can just come down the road and be able to do this.”

“Definitely a surreal moment being here, excited to be here and blessed to be here,” Vanderbilt Wide Receiver Will Sheppard said. “We had workouts at 6:00 A.M. this morning which nobody else did, but that’s part of our process and what sets us a part from everybody else. I had to take a moment after those workouts, so I wouldn’t be sweating in a suit.”

SEC Media Days will have a new destination next summer too.

It was announced that the event is coming to Dallas next year at the Omni Hotel.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.