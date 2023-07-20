Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs

Clean energy credits are available in full through 2032, then decrease over time
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in 2022, can save money for individuals looking to make their home more energy efficient, experts say.

The act, among other things, creates tax credits for clean vehicles and some home energy investments.

Those credits can help homeowners with the cost of replacing hot water heaters, a heat pump, windows, doors or even installation.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said these credits are in place until 2032, giving consumers plenty of time to plan purchases and upgrades.

“So, if you’re planning on doing it now or later, you’re going to want to look at the tax credits surroundings that,” Dale said. “I think believe it’s the $3,200 tax credit they could get if they went and replaced that heat pump or windows or doors for their home.”

Investment in solar technology is also eligible for tax credit for both homeowners and businesses.

“There’s a 30% income tax incentive around installing solar panels, and solar energy, clean energy into your home. So, if you’re going down that path you want to make sure you’re take advantage of those tax incentives as well,” Dale said.

That credit not only includes rooftop solar panels, but also wind energy, geo-thermal heat pumps and battery storage.

The current credits will begin to decrease in value in 2033 and 2034.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Octavio Hernandez-Diaz, 37
Bryan father charged after driving drunk with children in truck bed
The Bryan Fire Department confirms Gina Hernandez, 33, admitted to police that she set the fire.
Bryan woman charged with setting duplex on fire
Luna Conwill is accused of leaving her 3-year-old child alone.
College Station mother arrested, accused of leaving toddler home alone
Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.
Road work causing delays on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

Latest News

A Delta plane was stuck on the tarmac at an airport in Las Vegas for hours during triple-digit...
‘Just chaos’: Passengers pass out after getting stuck on plane for hours in triple-digit heat
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary – Ms. Janysek’s class
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary – Ms. Carrasco and Mr. Rojas’ classes
Fluids are controlled in an operating room in a hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on June 15, 2023....
Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid