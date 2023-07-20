Texas A&M Police dog Jackie retires after 6 years on the job

Police dog Jackie retires after 6 years.
Police dog Jackie retires after 6 years.(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M police dog retired Thursday after six years on the force. Her name is K9 Jackie.

John Browning, Jackie’s handler, says she started with the Texas A&M Police Department in 2017.

“K-9s for cops donated her to us and she went through an extensive training program in California and then she continued training with us here on campus for explosive detection,” Browning said.

Browning says during Jackie’s time on the force, she has had the opportunity to do a lot of really cool things including working at the Super Bowl, the World Series and attending every A&M home football game.

”She was trained to actually track through crowds of people, to somebody who is wearing or carrying an explosive and she has since transitioned to a single purpose which is just the stationary bombs,” Browning said.

Browning says, as a handler, he has had the opportunity to meet a lot of interesting people through her work.

Jackie will enjoy the rest of her retirement with her Browning as a family dog.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Octavio Hernandez-Diaz, 37
Bryan father charged after driving drunk with children in truck bed
Luna Conwill is accused of leaving her 3-year-old child alone.
College Station mother arrested, accused of leaving toddler home alone
The Bryan Fire Department confirms Gina Hernandez, 33, admitted to police that she set the fire.
Bryan woman charged with setting duplex on fire
Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.
Road work causing delays on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update - July 20
Bryan ISD voices frustration over lack of legislative funding
A pair of Tigers announce their college plans
SEC Media Days: LSU football hopes to match the university’s national championship success