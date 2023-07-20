This C&J Barbeque side of the month will excite Dr. Pepper lovers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque is putting a Texas twist on their July side dish of the month.

Dr. Pepper lovers are sure to go crazy for this perfect combination of pinto beans, sautéed onions, bell peppers, bacon and, of course, a few secret ingredients.

Owner, Justin Manning, says the first step in making Dr. Pepper Baked Beans is to cook down your bacon bits.

Once your bacon is cooked the way you want it, add your onions and garlic to the dish.

Then, add your Dr. Pepper and give the mix a stir before adding Worcestershire sauce and mustard.

Once your pot is boiling, it’s time to add your beans.

Let that combo cook until it’s back up to a boil before removing it from the stove.

Manning adds some finishing touches, that he says cannot be revealed to the public, before giving the beans a taste.

