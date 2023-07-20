Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD FFA members receive Lone Star Degrees

By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Caitlyn Faust, Mary Hancock, Tilly Hicks, Cooper Odenbach, and Kelly Urbanovsky.

The Caldwell ISD FFA students were recently awarded Lone Star Degrees.

This is the highest degree of membership the State FFA Association can award.

Students must meet the following requirements:

  • Received a Chapter FFA Degree.
  • Have been an active FFA member for at least two years (24 months) at the time of receiving the State FFA Degree
  • Have completed at least 2 years (360 hours) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at our above the ninth grade level, which includes an SAE.
  • Have earned and productively invested at least $1000 and worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, in a supervised agricul tural experience program. The combination of hours & earnings multiplied by a factor of 3.33 must be equal to or greater than the number 1,000.
  • Demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10 parliamentary law procedures, giving a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or FFA, and serving as an FFA officer, committee chairperson, or committee member.
  • Have a satisfactory academic record, certified by the agriculture teacher and the school principal or superintendent.
  • Participated in the planning and implementation of the chapter’s Program of Activities.
  • As of April 1, have completed ten activities above the chapter level in at least three of six different categories: leadership development events, career development events, conventions and meetings, project shows, student awards and leadership and service as described in policies adopt ed by the Board of Directors.
  • Complete at least 25 hours of community service in a minimum of two different activities. All community service hours are cumulative, i.e. the 10 community service hours used to obtain the chapter degree can be used toward the state degree.

