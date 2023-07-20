Whaley leaves Madisonville for DC opportunities at New Boston High School

Whaley leaves Madisonville for DC opportunities at New Boston High School
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School assistant football coach Chris Whaley is on the move. After three years at his alma mater, Whaley is headed to New Boston High School to wear a lot of coaching hats. He will be the Lion’s defensive coordinator with the varsity football team along with the boys varsity head basketball coach and head track coach.

Chris was a standout running back for the Mustangs. He went onto play college football with the Texas Longhorns as both a running back and defensive lineman.

