Woman turns herself in after fire killed three people, destroyed Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department confirmed to KWTX that three manslaughter warrants have...
The Lacy Lakeview Police Department confirmed to KWTX that three manslaughter warrants have been obtained for Acacia Adams (SEEN ABOVE) in Monday’s devastating fire at the Northgate Apartments.(KWTX IMAGE. DO NOT USE WITHOUT PERMISSION)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Acacia Adams, the woman wanted in connection to the fire that killed three people at the Northgate Apartments, turned herself in to the McLennan County Jail on her own accord Thursday evening.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department confirmed to KWTX earlier in the day that three manslaughter warrants were issued against Adams in Monday’s devastating fire at the Northgate Apartments.

“Acacia is currently on-the-run with her significant other and authorities need assistance in locating the wanted person,” police said at the time.

Acacia Deshanae Adam mugshot
Acacia Deshanae Adam mugshot(Lacy Lakeview Police Department)

The fiery inferno killed three people, injured four others, and destroyed the apartment complex, according to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman. About 30 people were displaced after the fire burned 16 apartment units to the ground.

KWTX Reporter Ally Kadlubar spoke with Adams at the scene of the fire early Monday morning. The woman told KWTX she began banging on doors to alert the others during the fire. “I warned everybody because I understood, I can’t save everybody, so maybe if I scream or yell I can alert them to get out,” Adams said.

Firefighters first responded to the call at 11:30 p.m. on July 16.

The fire also led to a power outage from Faye Drive to Smith Street.

The Northgate Apartments were located at 115 Faye Drive.

COMPLETE COVERAGE FROM 7.17.20:

Complete Coverage: Devastating fire kills 3 at Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

