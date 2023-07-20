Women’s Golf Unveils Elite 2023-24 Schedule

By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The reigning SEC Champion Texas A&M women’s golf team and head coach Gerrod Chadwell unveiled the 2023-24 schedule on Thursday that features elite fields at historic courses.

The Aggies begin the season at the Carmel Cup Sept. 2-4 at the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Last year, A&M finished runner-up at the Carmel Cup, which featured eight of the best programs in the country.

After Pebble Beach, the Maroon & White head to the ANNIKA Intercollegiate from Sept. 10-13 at the Royal Golf Club. The tournament will host 10 teams that qualified for last year’s NCAA Championships and five squads, including the Aggies, that advanced to match play at NCAAs.

Then, A&M is scheduled to compete at the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Dallas at the Trinity Forest Golf Club Oct. 9-11. The three-day event will be televised on GOLF Channel and will feature five of last year’s top-10 ranked teams, including the past two national champions (Stanford, Wake Forest).

The Maroon & White will cap off the fall portion of the schedule Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at the East Lake Cup which invites the previous season’s semifinal teams at NCAAs to compete in a stroke/match play format. The East Lake Cup will also be televised on the GOLF Channel.

The spring begins with a trip to Puerto Rico on Feb. 4-6 at the Puerto Rico Classic. The spring slate then returns to the states for an outing at the Moon Golf Invitational (Feb. 18-20) in Melbourne, Florida.

After the trip to the Sunshine State, A&M will participate in the ICON Invitational in Humble, Texas, at the Golf Club of Houston. Last season, the Aggies dominated the ICON with a program-low 34-under 830 en route to a first-place finish.

The Maroon & White will wrap up the regular season with appearances at the MountainView Collegiate (March 15-17, Tucson, Arizona) and Clemson Invitational (March 22-24, Sunset, South Carolina) before entering the postseason portion of the docket.

The postseason begins with the Aggies defending their 2023 league crown at the SEC Championships in Belleair, Florida, April 10-14 at the Pelican Golf Club. A&M is set to host an NCAA Regional May 6-8 at Traditions Club and the season will conclude at the NCAA Championships May 17-22 in Carlsbad, California, at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

Texas A&M won a school-record five tournaments last season, including the SEC Championship. It also garnered a No. 1 overall seed for NCAAs for the first time ever and qualified for the semifinals of NCAA match play for the second-straight year.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

