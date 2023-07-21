Abadie claims silver on opening day of U23 NACAC Championships

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Texas A&M track & field’s Heather Abadie claimed a silver medal in the women’s pole vault on the opening day of the NACAC Championships at the San Jose National Stadium.

In the first event at the championships, Abadie wasted no time getting off to a hot start. The silver medal winner in the women’s pole vault at this year’s outdoor SEC Championships added another second-place finish to her resume, following a clearance of 3.95m/12-11.5 and secured the first medal for the Canadian National Team at the championships.

Team USA’s Jermaisha Arnold made her meet debut in the women’s 400m semifinals. The Aggie sophomore finished first in her heat with a time of 51.65 and secured the second overall spot for tomorrow’s final, which begins at 7 p.m.

Rising senior Connor Schulman will also don the Red, White and Blue on Saturday, as he gets his championships underway in the men’s 110m hurdles slated for an 11:30 a.m. start.

Fans can see the full schedule and results through the FECOA website.

