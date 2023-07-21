Boys & Girls Club hosting Youth Football Clinic

Boys & Girls club youth football clinic
Boys & Girls club youth football clinic(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos valley is inviting area youth ages 6-12 to register to for an upcoming Football Clinic hosted by Aggie football players at Bryan High School’s Merrill Green Stadium.

“Being able to give back to the community through the Boys and Girls club, which is a very established and good brand for the kids, it was just such a great opportunity to combine our love for the community with the track the boys and girls club is on,” said Aggie defensive back, Alex Zettler.

This is the first clinic of many the Boys & Girls club hopes to host.

“Being able to share the sport we love, the sport that has taught us so many life lessons and apply that to the kids and just get them to grow in the sport and the lessons that come with the sport,” said Aggie football senior, Will Smoot.

Sessions are being offered on June 26 & 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and are $25 each, including a t-shirt. 

Each session will be capped at 100 total to ensure each child receives quality instruction. 

To register: www.bgcbv.org/football.

