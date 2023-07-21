Five Aggies Earn Preseason All-SEC Recognition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Texas A&M football team saw five Aggies earn Preseason All-SEC recognition, announced by the league Friday after polling at the media at SEC Football Media Days. Ainias Smith led the way for A&M, being named a first-team all-purpose player, second-team return specialist and third-team wide receiver. At their primary positions, Nik Constantinou, McKinnley Jackson and Demani Richardson were each named to the second team, while Layden Robinson earned third team distinctions.
Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.
The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.
Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.
Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
EASTERN DIVISION
|School
|Points
|Georgia (265)
|2011
|Tennessee (14)
|1682
|South Carolina (3)
|1254
|Kentucky (1)
|1204
|Florida
|911
|Missouri
|658
|Vanderbilt (8)
|428
WESTERN DIVISION
|School
|Points
|Alabama (165)
|1899
|LSU (117)
|1838
|Texas A&M (1)
|1144
|Ole Miss
|1128
|Arkansas (3)
|958
|Auburn (4)
|685
|Mississippi State (1)
|496
SEC CHAMPION
|School
|Points
|Georgia
|181
|Alabama
|62
|LSU
|31
|Tennessee
|5
|Vanderbilt
|5
|Arkansas
|2
|Auburn
|2
|Texas A&M
|1
|Mississippi State
|1
|South Carolina
|1
2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-Team
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third-Team
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second-Team
DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - D.J. James, Auburn
DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - William Mote, Georgia
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
* - Indicates a tie
A versatile weapon for the Aggies on offense and special teams, Smith returns for his fifth season in the Maroon & White. Smith has caught a pass in 27-straight games, dating back to the 2019 LSU game and has made multiple trips to the end zone in a game seven times in his career. He started the first four games of the year in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury, finishing the season with 291 yards receiving and two scores, while averaging 19.4 yards per catch. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranked as one of the best punt returners in the nation in 2021 and led the team with 47 catches, including six touchdown grabs. He led the SEC and ranked in the top 10 nationally with 23 punt returns and a 21.6 yard-per-return average.
Jackson served as the season-long team captain in 2022, starting seven of the eight games he appeared in on the defensive line. He tallied 37 tackles on the season and ranked second on the team with 7.0 tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks. The Lucedale, Mississippi, native registered the first double-digit tackles game of his career with a breakout performance against Ole Miss as he finished with 12 takedowns, 1.5 TFL and 1.0 sack for a 9-yard loss. Jackson earned the team’s Aggie Defense Leadership and Defensive MVP honors at the annual team banquet.
Richardson was also named a team captain last season and enters his fifth season as a starter in the secondary. He has missed just one start in the 44 games he has appeared in. The Waxahachie, Texas, native led the Aggies in total tackles with 73 in 2022 and ranked 11th in the SEC with 48 solo takedowns. He was second on the team with five pass breakups on the year and earned a pair of SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after scoring defensive touchdowns in the wins over No. 10 Arkansas and No. 6 LSU.
Constantinou enters his fourth season as the Aggies’ primary punter and has appeared in 34 games through three seasons. The graduate student was named to the Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team in 2022 after pinning 23 punts inside the 20, while averaging 41.7 yards per boot. The Melbourne, Australia, native sailed seven punts 50-plus yards.
Robinson has solidified his starting spot at right guard after starting all 12 games in the position in 2022 and making 10 starts as a sophomore in 2021. The Manvel, Texas, product helped clear the way for 1,000-yard rusher Devon Achane, including a 215-yard game in the upset win over No. 6 LSU. Robinson is one of two returning Aggie offensive lineman to have started each game a season ago.
