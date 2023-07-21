NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Texas A&M football team saw five Aggies earn Preseason All-SEC recognition, announced by the league Friday after polling at the media at SEC Football Media Days. Ainias Smith led the way for A&M, being named a first-team all-purpose player, second-team return specialist and third-team wide receiver. At their primary positions, Nik Constantinou, McKinnley Jackson and Demani Richardson were each named to the second team, while Layden Robinson earned third team distinctions.

Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

School Points Georgia (265) 2011 Tennessee (14) 1682 South Carolina (3) 1254 Kentucky (1) 1204 Florida 911 Missouri 658 Vanderbilt (8) 428

WESTERN DIVISION

School Points Alabama (165) 1899 LSU (117) 1838 Texas A&M (1) 1144 Ole Miss 1128 Arkansas (3) 958 Auburn (4) 685 Mississippi State (1) 496

SEC CHAMPION

School Points Georgia 181 Alabama 62 LSU 31 Tennessee 5 Vanderbilt 5 Arkansas 2 Auburn 2 Texas A&M 1 Mississippi State 1 South Carolina 1

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - D.J. James, Auburn

DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - William Mote, Georgia

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

* - Indicates a tie

A versatile weapon for the Aggies on offense and special teams, Smith returns for his fifth season in the Maroon & White. Smith has caught a pass in 27-straight games, dating back to the 2019 LSU game and has made multiple trips to the end zone in a game seven times in his career. He started the first four games of the year in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury, finishing the season with 291 yards receiving and two scores, while averaging 19.4 yards per catch. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranked as one of the best punt returners in the nation in 2021 and led the team with 47 catches, including six touchdown grabs. He led the SEC and ranked in the top 10 nationally with 23 punt returns and a 21.6 yard-per-return average.

Jackson served as the season-long team captain in 2022, starting seven of the eight games he appeared in on the defensive line. He tallied 37 tackles on the season and ranked second on the team with 7.0 tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks. The Lucedale, Mississippi, native registered the first double-digit tackles game of his career with a breakout performance against Ole Miss as he finished with 12 takedowns, 1.5 TFL and 1.0 sack for a 9-yard loss. Jackson earned the team’s Aggie Defense Leadership and Defensive MVP honors at the annual team banquet.

Richardson was also named a team captain last season and enters his fifth season as a starter in the secondary. He has missed just one start in the 44 games he has appeared in. The Waxahachie, Texas, native led the Aggies in total tackles with 73 in 2022 and ranked 11th in the SEC with 48 solo takedowns. He was second on the team with five pass breakups on the year and earned a pair of SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after scoring defensive touchdowns in the wins over No. 10 Arkansas and No. 6 LSU.

Constantinou enters his fourth season as the Aggies’ primary punter and has appeared in 34 games through three seasons. The graduate student was named to the Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team in 2022 after pinning 23 punts inside the 20, while averaging 41.7 yards per boot. The Melbourne, Australia, native sailed seven punts 50-plus yards.

Robinson has solidified his starting spot at right guard after starting all 12 games in the position in 2022 and making 10 starts as a sophomore in 2021. The Manvel, Texas, product helped clear the way for 1,000-yard rusher Devon Achane, including a 215-yard game in the upset win over No. 6 LSU. Robinson is one of two returning Aggie offensive lineman to have started each game a season ago.

