Four Aggies set to compete at U23 NACAC Championships

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – The Texas A&M track & field team will have four representatives at the 2023 U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association Championships held from July 21-23 at the San Jose National Stadium.

The Aggie foursome includes a trio of current students, Connor Schulman and Jermaisha Arnold representing the United States, while Heather Abadie will boast the Canadian colors. The group is rounded out by incoming student-athlete Abigail Martin from Jamaica.

Schulman is coming off a 12th place finish in the men’s 110m hurdles at the USATF Outdoor Championships. He also logged a personal best time of 13.33 in the event at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in June. Schulman opens his campaign on Saturday, July 22 at 7:45 a.m.

Arnold is entering the NACAC’s following a successful finals trip in the women’s 400m at the USATF outdoors. She set her personal best time of 50.33 in the event this season at the NCAA West Preliminary Round this May. Arnold’s competition starts Friday, July 21, with the 400m semifinals at 1:30 p.m., she will also be one of four members of the women’s 4x400m event on Sunday with a start time of 11:35 a.m.

Abadie competes in the pole vault following a record setting Spring for the Maroon & White. The sophomore claimed the silver medal at the SEC Outdoor Championships, setting a personal best and program record clearance of 4.35m/14-3.25. Abadie gets her championships started Friday, July 21 at 7:00 a.m.

Martin carries momentum from a personal best performance in the discus at the JAAA Budapest Quest event where she recorded a toss of 55.87m/183-3. Her NACAC campaign begins Friday, July 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Fans can see the full schedule and results through the FECOA website.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.