Four Aggies set to compete at U23 NACAC Championships

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – The Texas A&M track & field team will have four representatives at the 2023 U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association Championships held from July 21-23 at the San Jose National Stadium.

The Aggie foursome includes a trio of current students, Connor Schulman and Jermaisha Arnold representing the United States, while Heather Abadie will boast the Canadian colors. The group is rounded out by incoming student-athlete Abigail Martin from Jamaica.

Schulman is coming off a 12th place finish in the men’s 110m hurdles at the USATF Outdoor Championships. He also logged a personal best time of 13.33 in the event at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in June. Schulman opens his campaign on Saturday, July 22 at 7:45 a.m.

Arnold is entering the NACAC’s following a successful finals trip in the women’s 400m at the USATF outdoors. She set her personal best time of 50.33 in the event this season at the NCAA West Preliminary Round this May. Arnold’s competition starts Friday, July 21, with the 400m semifinals at 1:30 p.m., she will also be one of four members of the women’s 4x400m event on Sunday with a start time of 11:35 a.m.

Abadie competes in the pole vault following a record setting Spring for the Maroon & White. The sophomore claimed the silver medal at the SEC Outdoor Championships, setting a personal best and program record clearance of 4.35m/14-3.25. Abadie gets her championships started Friday, July 21 at 7:00 a.m.

Martin carries momentum from a personal best performance in the discus at the JAAA Budapest Quest event where she recorded a toss of 55.87m/183-3. Her NACAC campaign begins Friday, July 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Fans can see the full schedule and results through the FECOA website.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Octavio Hernandez-Diaz, 37
Bryan father charged after driving drunk with children in truck bed
Luna Conwill is accused of leaving her 3-year-old child alone.
College Station mother arrested, accused of leaving toddler home alone
The Bryan Fire Department confirms Gina Hernandez, 33, admitted to police that she set the fire.
Bryan woman charged with setting duplex on fire
Road work on Highway 30 west of Huntsville is causing traffic delays.
Road work causing delays on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

Latest News

Madisonville High School assistant football coach Chris Whaley is on the move. After three...
Whaley leaves Madisonville for DC opportunities at New Boston High School
SEC Media Days
SEC Media Days: Recapping Day Four
Vanderbilt didn’t have to travel far, with the Commodores campus being just a mile and a half...
SEC Media Days: Vanderbilt enjoys having Media Days in Nashville
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Days
SEC Media Days: LSU football hopes to match the university’s national championship success