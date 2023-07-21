Free Music Friday: The Derailers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Derailers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on July 21.
The Austin-based band was founded in 1993 and released eight studio albums . Lead singer Brian Hofeldt says they’ve toured many times across the United States, Europe at Japan.
The band has also been featured on the stages of the Grand Ole Opry, Late Night with Conan O’Brien and at the U.S. President’s Inaugural Ball, just to name a few.
Band members include:
- Brian Hofeldt Guitar / Vocals
- Bracken Hale Bass / Vocals
- Basil McJagger Piano / Organ / Vocals
- Bill Mansell Drums
The band is performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Live Music Series.
They also shared one of their performances on First News at Four which can be viewed in the player below.
