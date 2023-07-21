Insite celebrates Best of the Best at 2023 A-List People’s Choice awards ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some of the best people, businesses, and services were recognized at a new awards event Thursday night in Bryan.

Insite Brazos Valley Magazine hosted its 2023 Best of the Best A-List VIP Celebration at the Legends Events Center.

This is the second year of the competition and there were more than 95,000 nominations in a wide range of categories and votes from over 8,500 people.

In addition to the awards, a silent auction was held to raise money for communications and journalism students at Texas A&M University.

KBTX won the award for Best TV Station and Most Votes Received in the Community category.

News 3′s Rusty Surette won first place for Best TV Personality and News 3′s Abigail Metsch won 2nd place.

To see the full list of winners go here.

