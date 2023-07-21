Make a wish and release a butterfly at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monarch butterflies will fill the skies for the annual Wish Upon a Butterfly event, hosted by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

This symbolic event highlights the elegant monarch, the Texas state insect.

This year, festivities begin at 9 a.m. inside the museum where guests may make a “wish keepsake” and other butterfly crafts before receiving their purchased butterflies.

The Monarchs will be released outside from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

You can release a butterfly and pay homage to celebration, childhood wonder, the memory and presence of loved ones, fallen or deployed service members, new beginnings, and more.

The museum is dedicating the 2023 Wish Upon a Butterfly event to Mary Ann Cusimano, an beloved member of the community, a valued museum supporter, and the program coordinator of the Boonville Heritage Park for the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

There are only a few tickets left, so get yours now!

One butterfly ticket purchase per family includes admission inside the museum where visitors may enjoy the observation bee hive, butterfly displays, live music, refreshments, activities, and other museum exhibits.

There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages including butterfly themed activities and crafts. The Texas A&M Garden Club will be present to distribute seeds, butterfly plants, and discuss butterfly gardening. The Master Naturalists, the Texas A&M Honey Bee Lab, and others will also have educational booths.

Plus, guests who come to the event in a butterfly or caterpillar theme costume will receive a surprise gift!

Proceeds from this event benefit the museum and support free admission to the museum for active-duty enlisted personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

To learn more, visit the museum’s website here.

