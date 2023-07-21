NOAA just gave us a glimpse into August’s weather. Guess what: it will be hot.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Climate Prediction Center, part of NOAA’s National Weather Service, updated the Monthly Temperature and Precipitation Outlook for August on Thursday. The forecast? Hotter-than-average. This, of course, after Bryan-College Station experienced the seventh hottest June of record and is currently making a run at either the first or second hottest July of the same.

AUGUST TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

The Climate Prediction Center's August Outlook for temperatures in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

The agency has placed the Brazos Valley under a 40% to 60% chance that the average temperature for the month will end above average. While the entire area is expected to experience hotter-than-normal weather, that heat may be more apparent in areas from Calvert to Madisonville to Huntsville to Lake Livingston and points to the south and southwest. This is where the higher 50% to 60% odds have been placed.

On average, August is typically the hottest month of the year for the Brazos Valley. Below is the baseline for the type of heat our part of Texas is expected to experience, per the last 30 years of weather locally:

Average Temperature for the Month: 85.7°

Average High Temperature for the Month: 96.6°

Average Low Temperature for the Month: 74.7°

Average High Temperature for August 1st: 97.1°

Average Low Temperature for August 1st: 75.2°

Average High Temperature for August 31st: 75.2°

Average Low Temperature for August 31st: 73.4°

The hottest August in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of record keeping occurred in 2011 when the average temperature for the month ended at 90.9°. The number two spot on that list happened just one year earlier in 2010. Last year, Bryan-College Station was hot enough to claim the sixth hottest August of record with an average temperature of 87.6°, closing out the all-time hottest summer of record in the Brazos Valley.

AUGUST PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

Rain is typically something that is on Brazos Valley residents’ minds after a stretch of long, hot summer days. After a drenching April, rainfall almost all but shut down in our part of Central and Southeast Texas, putting most of the area’s climate sites in a rainfall deficit for the year. Bryan-College Station, as of July 20th, is currently behind on rainfall by 1.12″. While that may not seem like much, the rainfall deficit between May and June -- two of the more copious rainfall months -- is 3.01″. With eleven days left in the month, July is running almost three-quarters of an inch behind.

The Climate Prediction Center's August Outlook for precipitation (KBTX)

The outlook for August calls for an equal chance of either above or below-average rainfall. Typically, just over three inches of rain is typical for the Brazos Valley during the eighth month of the year. While that may sound promising, July was also given this equal chance, with the past month falling on the drier rather than wetter side of the forecast. However, El Niño has developed which should start to impact the weather pattern more by the end of summer and start of the fall season. For Texas, this normally means a more active, rainy outlook. Time will tell...

