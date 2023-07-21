Police investigating reports of shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Bryan Thursday night.
Bryan police tell KBTX officers first responded to reports of shots fired around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. This happened in the 1200 block of W. 18th Street.
Police say a home and vehicle were both hit by gunfire. Our reporter on scene also saw the back window of a car broken out. There are no reported injuries.
BPD says their investigation is ongoing.
