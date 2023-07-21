Summer Food Truck Friday: Sweet Pops

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a BCS business that’s always looking to give your day a pop. Sweet Pops, a family-owned business creates a variety of kettle corn and popcorn flavors.

The owners, Jaime Alejandro and Jodi Alejandro, create classic flavors like movie popcorn that’s buttery and salty along with ones that are more untraditional like Sweezey, which is a mix of caramel and cheddar. Other flavors you can find them making are cheddar, white cheddar, jalapeno cheddar and dill pickle.

“We’re always adding flavors,” Jodi Alejandro said.

All the popcorn is freshly made in their trailer, which can be seen at a variety of events like First Friday in Downtown Bryan and Eats & Beats at Lake Walk in Bryan.

The couple can also be found Saturday at the Galleria Village parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon. Galleria Village is located at 1716 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The menu will include:

  • Kettle Corn
  • Movie Butter
  • Caramel
  • Cheddar
  • Z’s Fave- kettle & movie
  • Sweezey- cheddar & caramel
  • Tres Amigos- kettle, movie & cheddar
The Alejandros’ passion for making popcorn comes from simply enjoying it with their family. Jodi Alejandro said it was always a staple in their home.

“It was always on the grocery list,” Jodi Alejandro said. “Of course back then, it was the microwave popcorn but now it’s hot and fresh from the trailer.”

The couple said the journey to creating all of their flavors was full of “trial and error.” Now, they always look forward to serving their staple flavors and trying out new ones.

“We’ve loved doing it,” Jodi Alejandro said. “We love our customers.”

The Alejandros love that it’s truly a family business. It’s not uncommon to see their children and grandchildren working with them at events.

“It’s just fun, it being a family thing,” Jaime Alejandro said.

You can learn more about Sweet Pops on its website, Facebook and Instagram.

