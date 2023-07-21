Weekend Gardener: Pollinator watering stations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week we learn how to easily make pollinator watering stations.

“We have bird baths. Those are pretty common in gardens, but we tend to forget about our smaller pollinators, our bees and our butterflies,” said Kat Grier, Education and Outreach Coordinator at The Gardens.

Grier says they need water, too, especially in the summer when some of their natural water resources may dry up.

She says it’s easy to make these stations and a fun way to get kids involved in the garden.

“Just a terracotta saucer that you can add some rocks to. Or if you’re a thrifter like me, you like to go find these fun kind of cake stands, one with a little bit of a shallow dish,” she said. “You can add just some add kind of glass beads to it. You’ll notice that all of the examples we have today have these rocks, or even sticks would work. Those bees and the butterflies need something that they can perch on to drink the water.”

