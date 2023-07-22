Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An angler in Alabama had a record-setting day thanks to his latest catch.

WALA reports Brett Rutledge set a record by catching a tiger shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds while participating in the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rutledge was able to reel in the massive shark that came in at 1,019 pounds on Friday.

“I just used normal fishing techniques,” Rutledge said. “We caught seven sharks this morning and this happened to be the biggest.”

According to Rutledge, the shark took about 45 minutes to catch.

“That would be pretty cool if it sets a new state record,” he said.

Rutledge’s catch does beat the current state record for a tiger shark, according to Southeastern Outdoors. The previous mark was set over 30 years ago at 988 pounds.

The fishing event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M President Katherine Banks retiring immediately
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Acting President General (Ret.) Mark A Welsh III.
New Acting President of Texas A&M announced Friday
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
Texas
Texas A&M University Department of Communication and Journalism head releases statement on former president’s conduct

Latest News

This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
FILE - Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, left, runs onto the field before the Orange...
FAMU bans football players from facility after release of rap video shot in team’s locker room
Battle of the Badges: The Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, College...
Battle of the Badges: Brazos County law enforcement agencies compete to support survivors of sexual assault
Grass fire on Highway 7 just east of Centerville. Photo Courtesy of Centerville Volunteer...
Grass fire sparked by 18-wheeler on Highway 7 in Leon County now 100% contained