Dallas faces Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Los Angeles Sparks (7-13, 6-9 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (12-9, 7-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Wings' record in Western Conference play is 7-5. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 82.2 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Sparks' record in Western Conference action is 6-9. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 7.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won 93-83 in the last matchup on June 25. Ogwumike led the Sparks with 27 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is scoring 17.4 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Karlie Samuelson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

