Grass fire sparked by 18-wheeler on Highway 7 in Leon County now 100% contained

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A grass fire that started Friday afternoon in Leon County is now 100% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials say the fire was ignited on Highway 7 east of Centerville shortly after 2 p.m. Friday when an 18-wheeler blew two tires that sparked the fire.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire burned 57 acres of land. No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

A volunteer firefighter on the ground reports that crews cleared the scene Saturday morning around 1 a.m. but returned later that morning to distinguish hotspots.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, Leona Fire Department, Oakwood Fire Department, Porter Springs Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, and St. Joseph EMS Medic 71.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service since the start of the year, fire departments across the state have reported a cost of $409,028.99 for wildfire suppression in Texas.

