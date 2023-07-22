Grass fire sparked by 18-wheeler on Highway 7 in Leon County now 100% contained

Grass fire on Highway 7 just east of Centerville. Photo Courtesy of Centerville Volunteer...
Grass fire on Highway 7 just east of Centerville. Photo Courtesy of Centerville Volunteer Firefighter Colton Adams.(Colton Adams | KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A grass fire that started Friday afternoon in Leon County is now 100% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials say the fire was ignited on Highway 7 east of Centerville shortly after 2 p.m. Friday when an 18-wheeler blew two tires that sparked the fire.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire burned 57 acres of land. No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

A volunteer firefighter on the ground reports that crews cleared the scene Saturday morning around 1 a.m. but returned later that morning to distinguish hotspots.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, Leona Fire Department, Oakwood Fire Department, Porter Springs Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, and St. Joseph EMS Medic 71.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service since the start of the year, fire departments across the state have reported a cost of $409,028.99 for wildfire suppression in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M President Katherine Banks retiring immediately
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Acting President General (Ret.) Mark A Welsh III.
New Acting President of Texas A&M announced Friday
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
Texas
Texas A&M University Department of Communication and Journalism head releases statement on former president’s conduct

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
Battle of the Badges: The Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, College...
Battle of the Badges: Brazos County law enforcement agencies compete to support survivors of sexual assault
Sights and Sounds of SEC Media Days
New Acting President of Texas A&M announced Friday