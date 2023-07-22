Milestone Celebration: Brazos Valley African American Museum Commemorates 17 Years of Service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Saturday marks 17 years since the Brazos Valley African American Museum first opened its doors to the public.

The museum was founded by Mell Pruitt, a retired educator, with the support of her husband, Willie Pruitt Sr.

On July 22, 2006, they inaugurated the unique institution with the purpose of fostering awareness, understanding, pride, and respect for the significant contributions of African Americans throughout American history. The museum aims to highlight both past and present achievements, enriching the American experience for individuals and communities alike.

Mildred Davis with the Brazos Valley African American Museum speaking with visitors during Saturdays 17th anniversary celebration. (KBTX)

The Museum’s board chairperson Mildred Davis says it was an exciting day to greet visitors, many of whom had not been to the museum before.

” I’m hearing from our visitors today that wow, we didn’t know this was here. We are so excited. This is so interesting. You have beautiful artifacts,” Davis expressed.

Saturday’s celebration was free and open to the public and featured tours of the museum, refreshments, and fun for the entire family.

Several children received a new book from the museum titled “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth.” (KBTX)

Several children took home a new book titled “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth.” The book documents the life of Opal Lee, a Texas native, who was well acquainted with the history of Juneteenth but was surprised to find that many Americans were unfamiliar with the holiday.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday, memorializes June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, to enforce President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which granted freedom to enslaved individuals.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.