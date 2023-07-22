Texas A&M University Department of Communication and Journalism head releases statement on former president’s conduct

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The head of the Texas A&M Department of Communication and Journalism released a statement through his attorney Friday evening in the wake of Dr. Katherine Banks’ announcement she is retiring immediately. Dr. Hart Blanton accuses Banks of misleading the Faculty Senate during a July 19th meeting. Blanton said Banks injected herself into the process of hiring Dr. Kathleen McElroy “atypically and early on.”

Blanton said he was involved in recruiting Dr. McElroy last year to come back to her alma mater and be a professor and lead the journalism program.

Blanton is concerned “the public has been misled regarding some of the circumstances regarding the failed attempt to hire Dr. Kathleen McElroy.”

“The failed effort to hire Dr. McElroy is a great loss to A&M surely caused her great unnecessary suffering,” the statement reads.

Blanton also said he was shocked to learn of contract changes in the offer to Dr. McElroy. “The altered draft retained my electronic signature, but reduced the appointment from an earlier-discussed multiyear term to one.”

Blanton said he has shared related materials with university legal staff and was pleased to see Banks had resigned. He is requesting a full and independent investigation into the incidents.

