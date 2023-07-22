Texas A&M University Department of Communication and Journalism head releases statement on former president’s conduct

Blanton accuses Banks of misleading the Faculty Senate during a July 19th meeting
Texas
Texas(Hope Merritt)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The head of the Texas A&M Department of Communication and Journalism released a statement through his attorney Friday evening in the wake of Dr. Katherine Banks’ announcement she is retiring immediately. Dr. Hart Blanton accuses Banks of misleading the Faculty Senate during a July 19th meeting. Blanton said Banks injected herself into the process of hiring Dr. Kathleen McElroy “atypically and early on.”

Blanton said he was involved in recruiting Dr. McElroy last year to come back to her alma mater and be a professor and lead the journalism program.

Blanton is concerned “the public has been misled regarding some of the circumstances regarding the failed attempt to hire Dr. Kathleen McElroy.”

“The failed effort to hire Dr. McElroy is a great loss to A&M surely caused her great unnecessary suffering,” the statement reads.

Blanton also said he was shocked to learn of contract changes in the offer to Dr. McElroy. “The altered draft retained my electronic signature, but reduced the appointment from an earlier-discussed multiyear term to one.”

Blanton said he has shared related materials with university legal staff and was pleased to see Banks had resigned. He is requesting a full and independent investigation into the incidents.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M President Katherine Banks retiring immediately
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks.
“It’s embarrassing”: Texas A&M President speaks to Faculty Senate about Kathleen McElroy fallout
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
A 19-year-old was arrested following the incident on Antone Street.
Video shows driver hitting cars, house in Bryan before arrest
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

Acting President General (Ret.) Mark A Welsh III.
New Acting President of Texas A&M announced Friday
Former Texas A&M President Katherine Banks
A look at Dr. Katherine Banks two-year stint as President of Texas A&M University
Friday Evening Weather Update - July 21
Impact of possible UPS strike in U.S.
Focus at Four: Impact of possible UPS strike