Baking S’mores in a Solar Oven

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the hot, Texas summer months, the PinPoint Poindexters are making good use of the heat! This week, we decided to bake s’mores using a homemade solar oven.

This experiment is not only fun, but also climate-friendly! The solar oven utilizes a clean, renewable energy source, the sun!

A solar oven uses energy from the sun to heat/cook food. This particular homemade oven uses aluminum foil to reflect sunlight into a pizza box. Simultaneously, plastic wrap acts as a greenhouse, allowing sunlight to pass into the box, while also working to trap heat inside. Finally, black construction paper is used to absorb sunlight, and increase the overall temperature of the solar oven. This combination of simple engineering makes baking s’mores easy and fun!

This campfire-free s’mores recipe, is one you can easily replicate at home! Here’s what you’ll need:

Materials:

S’mores ingredients

Cardboard pizza box (You could also use a shoebox)

Black construction paper

Aluminum foil

Plastic wrap

Wooden skewer

Hot glue/hot glue gun

Scissors

Ruler

Marker

Directions:

1.) Trace and cut a square hole into the top of your pizza box.

2.) Cover the cut-out square piece in tinfoil, gluing the foil to the cardboard.

3.) Glue your black construction paper to the bottom of the inside of your pizza box.

4.) Glue your plastic wrap to the inside of your pizza box, covering the cutout.

5.) Build your s’mores (excluding the top graham cracker) on the black construction paper.

6.) Close the pizza box, and glue the tinfoil square you made in step 2 onto the top edge of the cutout.

7.) Use the wooden skewer to puncture a small hole into the corner of your plastic wrap. Glue the top of the skewer onto the tinfoil square, this will be used as a prop.

8.) Set your solar oven outside on a flat surface, in direct sunlight.

9.) Bake for about 2 hours, checking on your s’mores every 30 minutes.

10.) Bring your solar oven inside, add the top graham cracker, and enjoy your s’mores!

