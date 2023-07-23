Bryan police find guns, drugs and book a 16-year-old for deadly conduct

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they were called to the parking lot of the College Main apartments Friday night around 8:00 for reports of someone firing a gun into the air.

They say they found two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old in a car with meth, marijuana, prescription pills and two guns, one of which was stolen.

Police say video shows one of the 16-year-olds holding a pistol at the other two and that a shell casing was found near the vehicle. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and booked for deadly conduct and unlawful carry of a weapon.

The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to the Brazos County Detention Center. He was charged with possession of drugs, unlawful carry of a weapon and minor in possession. The other 16-year-old was released to parents.

