Deadly shooting at Walker County apartment complex under investigation

Huntsville police say one man died after a shooting on Saturday night. The incident occurred at the Republic Apartments in the 2500 block of Lake Road.

Police say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. When officers and EMS arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No names have been publicly released at this time. Huntsville police say they are interviewing other involved parties, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5427.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.

