Firefighters quickly extinguish grassfire near Highway 21 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Firefighters suspect that an out-of-control trash fire was the cause of a fire on Sunday, which scorched less than an acre of land in Brazos County, near Highway 21.

Brazos County ESD 4 and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Houston Road near Walter Banks Road and SH 21 around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Warren said firefighters promptly responded to the incident and quickly contained the fire.

At last check, firefighters were working to put out hotspots in the tree lines behind the home.

No injuries or structural damage was reported.

🚨 @KBTXDonnie is on scene monitoring a grass fire behind a house on Highway 21 near Walter Banks Road. pic.twitter.com/06XfGuUUvC — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) July 23, 2023

