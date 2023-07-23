The movies Barbie and Oppenheimer both hit theatres Friday

By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking for something to do, the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies both officially premiered Friday.

Cinemark was packed with many people who were very excited to see these movies on opening day. Many even bought tickets in advance to see both Oppenheimer and Barbie back-to-back.

“I think I got my tickets like June 29th, almost a month ahead of time, because I knew that they would be gone and I had to see them today,” a movie goer said.

A lot of movies goers are even dressing up for the occasion, some wearing all pink and some with custom “Barbenheimer” shirts.

Variety says the movie Barbie is projected to bring in over one hundred million dollars in its opening weekend with Oppenheimer projected to bring in about fifty million.

