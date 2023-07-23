Taylor Leads USA to Gold at 2023 FIBA World Cup

KBTX Joni Taylor(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, Spain – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor led the USA U19 FIBA World Cup Team to gold on Sunday after defeating host-country Spain in the gold-medal game, 69-66.

Taylor captured her fourth gold medal with USA Basketball with the victory, having won gold as a head coach for the 2022 U18 FIBA Americas team and an assistant with the 2022 Women’s National Team and 2021 U19 World Cup roster.

Team USA went 7-0 at the FIBA World Cup and defeated teams by an average margin of 42.6 points per game, with four victories coming by 50-or-more points. None of Taylor and USA’s opponents surpassed the 70-point mark throughout the tournament.

Aggie players Janiah Barker (USA – 2023 AmeriCup) and Tineya Hylton (Canada – 2023 GOLBL Jam) also represented their home countries this summer and garnered silver medals with their respective squads.

