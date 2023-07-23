Three people sent to hospital after plane crashes into Georgetown home

The National Transportation Safety Board began an investigation into the incident this afternoon.
The National Transportation Safety Board began an investigation into the incident this afternoon.(Georgetown Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - A plane crashed into a vacant two-story home in Georgetown Sunday morning.

Georgetown Fire Department says the plane crashed into a home in the 500 block of North Wood Drive just before noon.

Three people were in the plane and were moved to a hospital, according to the Georgetown FD.

The National Transportation Safety Board began an investigation into the incident this afternoon. Georgetown FD will remain on the scene to help.

Georgetown FD asks people to avoid the area on Sunday.

