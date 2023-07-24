Arrest made in Huntsville murder investigation

The deadly shooting happened Saturday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville has been charged with murder following the shooting...
Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville has been charged with murder following the shooting death of Isac Espinoza, 28.(Mug shot provided by Huntsville Police)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville, and charged him with murder.

Huntsville Police say Day shot and killed 28-year-old Isac Espinoza during an argument in the parking lot of The Republic Apartments in the 2500 block of Lake Road on Saturday, July 22.

According to police, Day and Espinoza knew each other but they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Day is currently in the Walker County jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. John Thompson at (936) 291-2427.

