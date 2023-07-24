Drivers will be detoured beginning Wednesday due to road work on Greens Prairie Rd

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Greens Prairie Road in College Station will face a temporary detour beginning on Wednesday, July 26th.

Greens Prairie Road will be closed between Etonbury Ave and Dalton Lane.

Traffic in both directions will be detoured along Etonbury Ave, Victory Ave, and WS Phillips Pkwy.

The closure will last approximately one week, according to the City of College Station.

The City of College Station has shared this map showing a temporary detour beginning Wednesday on Greens Prairie Road. This detour will be in place for approximately one week. pic.twitter.com/pRMwFUSuWP — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) July 24, 2023

