Drivers will be detoured beginning Wednesday due to road work on Greens Prairie Rd

The closure will last approximately one week, according to the City of College Station.
Greens Prairie Road will be closed between Etonbury Ave and Dalton Lane.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Greens Prairie Road in College Station will face a temporary detour beginning on Wednesday, July 26th.

Greens Prairie Road will be closed between Etonbury Ave and Dalton Lane.

Traffic in both directions will be detoured along Etonbury Ave, Victory Ave, and WS Phillips Pkwy. 

