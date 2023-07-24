Hundreds of students in Bryan for 60th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 350 students from across Texas are in Bryan putting their skills to the test. They’re participating in the 60th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show.

The show is known to be the pinnacle of the 4-H Horse Project. For this competition, students will be showing the horses they own in a variety of competitions. Some include English, western, and costume riding.

Chelsie Huseman, a Texas A&M assistant professor and extension horse specialist said students have spent at least a year preparing for the week’s competition.

“They spend that whole year caring and loving for that horse and preparing them for the horse show and to really see that relationship blossom when they’re here showcasing what that horse can do and the pride in their work that they’ve put in that horse, it’s a lot of fun to watch that connection happen here at the state show,” Huseman said.

A lot is at stake during the week. The students have the opportunity to network, participate in educational sessions and earn scholarships for college among other things.

Students who participate in the program are known to be very impressive, according to Huseman.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“Kids that are graduating through the 4-H Project are typically sought after in higher education because they’ve developed a lot of those characteristics that are ideal in what makes a successful student, so we do see a lot of our participants go on to college,” Huseman said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Eva Dora, a high school junior from North Texas, is hoping to take her skills to college. Throughout the week, she’ll be showing two horses in at least eight competitions.

One of her horses is two-year-old Lily. Dora said this is Lily’s second year competing, and the two have worked hard to prepare for the 4-H Horse Show.

“To see how far she’s come along in the last couple of months, riding her every day, taking her to practice shows,” Dora said. “It takes a lot.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Madison Chaloupka is another student who’s spent a lot of time preparing for the week’s competitions. She’s showing 16-year-old Saddlebred Gilding Theodore.

Chaloupka said a lot of preparation is done even weeks leading up to the competition.

“The whole year, you are working with them, riding them consistently, making sure they’re in shape to come here,” Chaloupka said. “Once we actually get to the show, there’s a lot of making sure they’re okay and making sure they’re settled and at ease.”

The Texas State 4-H Horse Show runs until Friday. More information on the show and the schedule can be found here.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.