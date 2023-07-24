Keeping their spirits alive: Leadership Brazos commemorates late Bryan Brothers’ legacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ten years have passed since the tragic loss of the Holladay brothers, Blake and Dusty, in a car crash near North Zulch and Normangee in 2013.

Although they may no longer be physically present, the community is ensuring that their memory and spirit continue to thrive at their alma mater Bryan High.

The year 2013 marked a turning point for the Holladay family. While it was a year forever marked by Blake and Dusty’s passing, it was also the year their mother, Debbie, graduated from Leadership Brazos. Now, a decade later, the Leadership Brazos Class of 2013 took a heartfelt moment to remind Debbie and the Holladay family that they are not forgotten.

Debbie recently planted trees in honor of her two sons outside Bryan High School, but Leadership Brazos, a nonprofit program of the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, wanted to do more to honor the brothers and their classmate Debbie. The group raised money to purchase and install a memorial that features pictures of the two brothers etched on black granite.

Memorial for Blake and Dusty Holladay (| | KBTX)

Bryan city councilman and Leadership Brazos 2013 graduate, James Edge, spoke on behalf of the class, expressing pride in preserving Blake and Dusty’s memory through the memorial at Bryan High School.

“We’re just very proud as the leadership Brazos Class of 2013 that we could do something for our friend Debbie to keep the memory of those boys alive here at Bryan high school,” said Edge. “They loved being Bryan High Vikings and we’re very proud to have a permanent memorial to them here on campus.”

Leadership Brazos Class of 2013. Photo Courtesy: James Edge. (KBTX)

Debbie says her family is grateful for the love shown by Leadership Brazos and the community.

“Family is not always blood. It’s who you choose to add to your family and so my Leadership Brazos 2013 class is actually that,” said Debbie.

Memorial Trees planted at Bryan High (KBTX)

The memorial trees and tribute serve as a timeless reminder of Blake and Dusty’s presence, keeping their memory alive for generations of future Bryan Vikings. Debbie shared her hope that the sight of the memorial would encourage students to reflect on their lives and appreciate the gift of life.

In addition to the memorial, a scholarship was established in honor of the young men, awarding $2,013 to aspiring mechanic students to further their education. This scholarship aims to carry forward the brothers’ passion for mechanics, ensuring that their influence continues to inspire future generations.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.