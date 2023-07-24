Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas

Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several stargazers around Texas have reported sightings of an unidentified flying object in the sky Sunday night.

Video sent by a viewer who lives on Mines Road spotted the stellar phenomenon.

The video shows a floating object that throws some time of smoke ring before eventually disappearing.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told several media outlets that the strange sighting was most likely a Space X rocket launch that occurred at 7:50 p.m. Sunday night.

If you have any information on what this object could be, send us an e-mail at newsteam@kgns.tv

