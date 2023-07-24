Personalize your next favorite Jon Hart bag at Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters is your go to spot for the popular Jon Hart bags.

The selection ranges from handbags to travel and there’s a wide variety of colors as well.

Dark leopard is the newest print and it’s already an Aggieland Outfitters favorite.

Jon Hart has a wide selection of clear bags that will come in handy for game days.

Ask the staff about hot stamping to personalize any of these bags with your initials or your name.

Stop by Aggieland Outfitters for the trendiest purses, duffel bags, travel containers, key chains, travel luggage or even accessories for men.

You can check out their full inventory on the website here or stop by either Aggieland Outfitters location seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

