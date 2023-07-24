Pride Community Center to hold “All That Jazz” gala

Event will raise funds for capital campaign to open a physical resource center in Bryan
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Pride Community Center is holding its first-ever fundraiser.

“All That Jazz” Gala is Saturday, August 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Cotton Exchange in downtown Bryan.

This is the organization’s first-ever fundraiser and awards presentation recognizing local supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event will include a silent auction, entertainment by Southern Ladies Social League and The Theatre Company, Mistress of Ceremonies Cora Cadette, and VIP Special Guest Coco Chanel.

The gala will raise funds for Pride Community Center’s capital campaign to open a physical resource center in Bryan.

Click here for more information.

