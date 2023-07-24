Recognizing heat related illness symptoms with help from Caprock Health System

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Lon Young with Caprock Health System says the heat in the Brazos Valley has people falling victim to heat related emergencies.

He also says knowing what heat related illness symptoms look like can be lifesaving.

“It’s just been a scorching hot summer, so we have seen an uptick more than a regular year in just the number of people presenting for things related to the heat.

There is a wide variety of heat symptoms to look out for.

“I’s fairly common to get a little dehydrated and maybe feel a little off, but if that progresses then you can get into heat exhaustion, which is where your body is starting to have some physiological problems related to being too hot and dehydrated,” said Young. “If that’s not corrected, it will progress to heat stroke, which is not exactly like a real stroke but it’s called that because once you get to that level, you start having neurologic dysfunction where you get confused and you can have some permanent problems.”

Young also says that people taking medication should be extra cautious when they are outside in this heat.

“People that are on blood pressure medicines, particularly if they’re on the category called diuretics, patients with blood pressure medicines, patients with heart conditions, they’re at particular risk.”

“Hydration is the most critical thing in avoiding the heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In addition to hydration, other important things would be to take a break in the cool frequently so that your body can cool down. Unfortunately, as the climate is changing, this is going to be our new normal.”

Familiarize yourself with the symptoms to know if you or someone you know needs medical attention.

“You’ll notice just profuse sweating and then rapid heart rate. Then you’ll start to feel lightheaded and kind of weak all over. Usually a headache and vomiting will be next and we hope that patients will head in to get seen [at the hospital] long before the confusion and the symptoms of heat stroke develop. But if you’re having any of those other symptoms, you know, just sweating profusely and can’t seem to cool down, if you’re feeling nauseous, headache, generalized weakness or any of those things, those are your early signs to cool down. And if after you cool down, if you’re not feeling better, that’s the time to make it to the ER and get evaluated.”

Young says you may just need some IV fluids and to be monitored, but its better to be safe than sorry.

