Silver Alert issued for missing Hempstead man

Please report any sightings or information to Hempstead Police at 979-826-3332.
Leonard Wilson was last seen on Highway 290 on Sunday afternoon.
Leonard Wilson was last seen on Highway 290 on Sunday afternoon.(Graphic provided by Texas DPS)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Waller County man.

Leonard Wilson, 69, of Hempstead, was last seen on Highway 290 on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.

He was in a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas plates RFT9606.

Please report any sightings or information to Hempstead Police at 979-826-3332.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
Deadly shooting at Walker County apartment complex under investigation
Bryan police say they found drugs, a stolen gun and booked a 16-year-old for deadly conduct.
Bryan police find guns, drugs and book a 16-year-old for deadly conduct
Battle of the Badges: The Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, College...
Battle of the Badges: Brazos County law enforcement agencies compete to support survivors of sexual assault
Stephen Lair accused of driving drunk with a child.
Repeat DWI offender arrested driving drunk with a child under the age of 15
Acting President General (Ret.) Mark A Welsh III.
New Acting President of Texas A&M announced Friday

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update - July 24
Pride Community Center to hold "All That Jazz" Gala
Students have the opportunity to network, participate in educational sessions and earn...
Hundreds of students in Bryan for 60th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show
Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville has been charged with murder following the shooting...
Arrest made in Huntsville murder investigation