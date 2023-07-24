Silver Alert issued for missing Hempstead man
Please report any sightings or information to Hempstead Police at 979-826-3332.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Waller County man.
Leonard Wilson, 69, of Hempstead, was last seen on Highway 290 on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.
He was in a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas plates RFT9606.
Please report any sightings or information to Hempstead Police at 979-826-3332.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE for Leonard Wilson from Hempstead, TX, on 07/24/2023,TX plate RFT9606 pic.twitter.com/eNc700zwIV— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 24, 2023
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.