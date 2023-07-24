Silver Alert issued for missing Hempstead man

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Waller County man.

Leonard Wilson, 69, of Hempstead, was last seen on Highway 290 on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m.

He was in a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas plates RFT9606.

Please report any sightings or information to Hempstead Police at 979-826-3332.

