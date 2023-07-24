TEEX’s 94th Municipal Fire Training School to host Public Fire Fighting Demonstration Night

Firefighters training at the TEEX Municipal Fire School
Firefighters training at the TEEX Municipal Fire School
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TEEX’s 94th Municipal Fire Training School returned on Sunday and will go through Friday. During the training, TEEX will host a “Public Fire Fighting Demonstration Night.”

The demonstration will take place on Wednesday at Brayton Fire Training Field. According to TEEX, instructors will explain and demonstrate techniques used to extinguish fires on full-scale, live-fire training props.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the event expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

Water stations will be provided, however TEEX encourages everyone who plans to attend to bring water. They also say wear closed toe shoes and loose clothing.

Free parking will be available in lots along Nuclear Science Road.

Last year the demonstration was canceled because of lighting strikes. Updates can be monitored at TEEX’s Facebook page.

