Tip-A-Cop for a good meal, make a donation to Special Olympics Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy a meal with your family at Texas Roadhouse this week and help raise money for Special Olympics Texas.

You can stop by July 24-27 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a good meal and good conversation with police officers all while supporting a good cause.

Officers from Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Constables, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M University Police Department, Blinn Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Navasota Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the wait staff for tips. Officers will refill drinks and assist the public in any way possible to collect tips, all of which will directly benefit the Special Olympics in our area.

Officers will be accepting cash, checks, and credit card donations.

If you are unable to make it to Tip-A-Cop, but would still like to make a monetary donation to the Special Olympics, you can make your donation online here.

Be sure to check out the fun themes for each night on the flyer below.

You can learn more about Special Olympics Texas here.

