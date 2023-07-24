Treat of the Day: Schaefer Custom Homes wins Best Kitchen Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Schaefer Custom Homes has won the prestigious Best Kitchen Award for homes between $2 million and $2.5 million at the 2023 Star Awards, organized by the Texas Association of Builders.

The awards ceremony recognized outstanding achievements in the residential and commercial construction sectors, drawing over 600 entries spanning 177 elite categories.

The Texas Association of Builders’ Star Awards is widely regarded as one of the most coveted accolades in the construction industry, celebrating excellence and innovation in building and design across the Lone Star State.

“Receiving the Best Kitchen award at the Texas Association of Builders’ 2023 Star Awards is a tremendous honor for all of us at Schaefer Custom Homes,” said Michael Schaefer, president of Schaefer Custom Homes. “Our team is passionate about creating exceptional living spaces that not only reflect the unique vision of our clients but also enhance their daily lives. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the real estate development industry.”

Michael Schaefer’s journey in the world of real estate development began at the young age of 18 when he built his very first home in 1984.

