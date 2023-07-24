Treat of the Day: Schaefer Custom Homes wins Best Kitchen Award

Local Homebuilder Wins Best Kitchen at 2023 Texas Association of Builders’ Star Awards
Treat of the Day: Schaefer Custom Homes wins Best Kitchen Award
Treat of the Day: Schaefer Custom Homes wins Best Kitchen Award(Schaefer Custom Homes)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Schaefer Custom Homes has won the prestigious Best Kitchen Award for homes between $2 million and $2.5 million at the 2023 Star Awards, organized by the Texas Association of Builders.

The awards ceremony recognized outstanding achievements in the residential and commercial construction sectors, drawing over 600 entries spanning 177 elite categories.

The Texas Association of Builders’ Star Awards is widely regarded as one of the most coveted accolades in the construction industry, celebrating excellence and innovation in building and design across the Lone Star State.

“Receiving the Best Kitchen award at the Texas Association of Builders’ 2023 Star Awards is a tremendous honor for all of us at Schaefer Custom Homes,” said Michael Schaefer, president of Schaefer Custom Homes. “Our team is passionate about creating exceptional living spaces that not only reflect the unique vision of our clients but also enhance their daily lives. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the real estate development industry.”

Michael Schaefer’s journey in the world of real estate development began at the young age of 18 when he built his very first home in 1984.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
Deadly shooting at Walker County apartment complex under investigation
Bryan police say they found drugs, a stolen gun and booked a 16-year-old for deadly conduct.
Bryan police find guns, drugs and book a 16-year-old for deadly conduct
Battle of the Badges: The Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, College...
Battle of the Badges: Brazos County law enforcement agencies compete to support survivors of sexual assault
Stephen Lair accused of driving drunk with a child.
Repeat DWI offender arrested driving drunk with a child under the age of 15
Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville has been charged with murder following the shooting...
Arrest made in Huntsville murder investigation

Latest News

Ambassador Training Program
Treat of the Day: Livestock Ambassador Media Training Program
Caldwell ISD Lone Star FFA Degrees
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD FFA members receive Lone Star Degrees
Blinn College Physical Therapist Assistant Program
Treat of the Day: Blinn’s PTA Program helping others
Equine Science Society Symposium
Treat of the Day: Equine Science Society Symposium