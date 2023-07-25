14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and hit a culvert and several fence posts.(WPTA)
By Rob Masson and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed in a fiery ATV crash in Louisiana, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said deputies responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and hit a culvert and several fence posts.

Officials said the ATV burst into flames and trapped the 14-year-old beneath it.

Travis said the teen’s mother tried to pull her son from the wreckage but was unsuccessful. She was severely burned and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her son died at the scene.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old was also severely injured and taken to the hospital for surgery before being transferred to a children’s hospital.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville has been charged with murder following the shooting...
Arrest made in Huntsville murder investigation
Hazy skies are expected to peak mid-week over the Brazos Valley
Hazy skies ahead! Biggest plume of Saharan dust this summer arrives by mid-week
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Greens Prairie Road will be closed between Etonbury Ave and Dalton Lane.
Drivers will be detoured beginning Wednesday due to road work on Greens Prairie Rd

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA...
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions
Angelo Isnardi is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office for Continuous Sexual Assault...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspects
FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from...
Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at age 98