AAA makes sure travelers get quality hotel experience with their “Diamond Rating System”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - AAA serves 64 million members and the AAA Diamond Inspector uses the “Diamond Rating” scale to make sure travelers know when they are staying at the best hotels, like The Stella Hotel.

Hotels can earn up to five diamonds and AAA members an research to see where potential destinations land on this rating scale prior to making reservations.

Before the summer is over, you too can book a staycation at The Stella Hotel, which has earned a four diamond rating.

The AAA Diamond Inspector, who asked to remain anonymous, grades staff and property as soon as he checks in to hotels during his unannounced visits.

The inspector will evaluate the check-in process, the sleeping room, the hotel property, room service, special request responses and the check-out process.

Additionally, a swab test is also done to guarantee that the guest rooms are sanitized and safe to be in.

Having a four Diamond rated hotel is rare since there are many tests that have to be passed.

Six high contact areas are swabbed in the room, including the door handles, the thermostat control, and the TV remote control to name a few.

”We take it awfully serious. We look for items of security like locks on the doors, a light at the door, the viewer in the door, and then we look for elements of comfort for every budget imaginable,” the inspector says.

AAA does this inspection at hotels all around the world ranging from the simplest “mom and pop” hotels to the fanciest resorts. No pillow is left unturned!

Services and amenities are evaluated as well and inspectors will stay anonymously overnight.

Erica Alcala, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Stella Hotel, says having the four star rating is amazing.

“It’s a great just testament of the beautiful hotel that we work in and that’s here in our community, but also our employees that are here. It’s that Texan hospitality the second you walk in. So you’re going to get these nice great elements but you’re also going to get that warm feeling when you walk in like you’re home. There’s all sorts of great things that you can come out and do. Come out for a staycation,” said Alcala.

The AAA inspector says the Stella Hotel is part of a small percentage of properties in America that have reached the four diamond level. And this means a beautiful facility, high level of services, and a focus on the guest experience.

You can find out more about the diamond rating by heading over to their website.

