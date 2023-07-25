Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

According to authorities, the girl left a friend’s house under false pretenses and has not been home since. She was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Sellers could also be carrying a backpack with other pieces of clothing inside.

Police said the girl’s father determined her phone had been turned off. The last known ping from her cell phone was located in the city of Euless, Texas.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville has been charged with murder following the shooting...
Arrest made in Huntsville murder investigation
Joy Alonzo is an expert on the opioid epidemic and a professor in Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M suspended professor accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in lecture
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
Hazy skies are expected to peak mid-week over the Brazos Valley
Hazy skies ahead! Biggest plume of Saharan dust this summer arrives by mid-week
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas

Latest News

This is the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Bradenton, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022....
McDonald’s franchise in Louisiana and Texas hired minors to work illegally, Labor Department finds
The settlement involves Volkswagen diesel engines the government says violated emissions laws.
Brazos County Commissioners agree to settlements with Vokswagen, Purdue Pharma
Police lights
Montgomery County deputies say ankle monitor helped lead them to robbery suspects
New stop signs at the busy intersection of Wilkes Street and Bonham Drive in Bryan are raising...
Residents say new stop signs in Bryan neighborhood are catching drivers by surprise